Nicole Bus Follows Through With Her "KAIROS" Debut

Nicole Bus has finally touched down with her full-length KAIROS debut, delivering the effort via her Roc Nation deal and amplifying the buzz surrounding her breakout "You" selection which, along with its two respective remixes with Rick Ross and Ghostface Killah, is featured on the 14-track effort. outside of the "You" bubble, Bus rolls solo for the remainder of the output.

Along with the new project, the songstress also rolls out accompanying visuals for project opener "Mr. Big Shot."

“Mr. Big Shot is a song about love," she tells Billboard of the cut "Lovers know you can't buy this phenomenal thing even if you got the whole world at your feet, it's something special."

Watch the clip below and roll KAIROS in full.