mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicole Bus Follows Through With Her "KAIROS" Debut

Milca P.
October 19, 2019 18:10
74 Views
00
0
CoverCover

KAIROS
Nicole Bus

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nicole Bus delivers a new album.


Nicole Bus has finally touched down with her full-length KAIROS debut, delivering the effort via her Roc Nation deal and amplifying the buzz surrounding her breakout "You" selection which, along with its two respective remixes with Rick Ross and Ghostface Killah, is featured on the 14-track effort. outside of the "You" bubble, Bus rolls solo for the remainder of the output.

Along with the new project, the songstress also rolls out accompanying visuals for project opener "Mr. Big Shot."

 “Mr. Big Shot is a song about love," she tells Billboard of the cut "Lovers know you can't buy this phenomenal thing even if you got the whole world at your feet, it's something special." 

Watch the clip below and roll KAIROS in full.

Nicole Bus new music Mixtapes kairos r&b roc nation
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Nicole Bus Follows Through With Her "KAIROS" Debut
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject