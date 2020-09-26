On the 25th anniversary of O.J. Simpson’s acquittal in his infamous murder case comes a new two-hour documentary special. What’s different about this one? For the first time, Nicole Brown Simpson’s diaries will be made public.

“O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy”, which airs on Investigation Discovery on October 5th, focuses on their relationship. Brown Simpson’s diaries contain recounts of domestic violence. Over 60 incidents of beatings are recounted, which according to CNN reporter, Marc Watts, weren’t admissible during the trial.

The special will also feature appearances from Nicole’s sister, Tanya, family friend Ron Shipp, as well as cops and lawyers who were part of the investigation.

Investigation Discovery’s group president, Henry Schleiff, commented on the upcoming special saying:

"This documentary is not here to retell the famous trial, but to remember the woman who struggled with domestic violence and now tells her side of the story, in her words, for the first time."

