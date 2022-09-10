Last weekend it was Lil Baby who had his moment in the spotlight on our Fire Emoji playlist, but this time around, we're giving Nicki Minaj her flowers.

The 39-year-old shared the Queen Mix of her chart-topping single "Super Freaky Girl," this time teaming up with JT of City Girls, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliiby Miitch to reimagine her Rick James-sampling hit.

Plenty of other collaborations caught our eye this weekend, including Roddy Ricch's link up with G Herbo and Doe Boy on "Ghetto Superstar," as well as EST Gee and Future's "Shoot It Myself" joint.

From the Madden 23 Soundtrack, we have a Moneyman, Key Glock, and BLEU collaboration featuring Babyface Ray on "No Limit," featuring particularly impressive bars from the "LLC" rapper.

"I'm whippin' the Trackhawk with messed up suspension / I drove it so fast that I blew out the engine / I kept it too real ever since the beginnin' / I play offence and D, I might switch my position," MM spits.

The only solo single to arrive on our weekly update this weekend comes from Rich Homie Quan, who shared "Krazy."

We also selected another track from Herbo for your listening pleasure – "Me, Myself & I" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, due to appear on the former's forthcoming Survivor's Remorse album.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop updates.