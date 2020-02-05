We can all come together and collectively agree that retirement plans were a farfetched idea for Nicki Minaj. Now that the rapper is officially Mrs. Kenneth Petty, it seems that Nicki has let the stress of public opinions and preparing for her nuptials dissipate and now she's ready to get back into the studio.



Last week, the Queen rapper returned to social media after month hiatus and was featured on Meghan Trainor's new pop single "Nice to Meet Ya." Nicki thought it was time for her to preview music of her own, so on Monday (February 3), she shared a video of herself working on music in the studio with her husband by her side. Initially, fans were excited to hear what Nicki had in the works, but when rumblings about an alleged disrespectful Rosa Parks line circulated, people were suddenly outraged.

"All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up," Nicki rapped. February 4 is Rosa Parks's birthday, and many believed that Nicki was taking a jab at the Civil Rights leader. TMZ reports that Nicki had no intention of disrespecting Parks and the timing of the lyric was just a coincidence. The outlet's "sources" confirmed what most people believed: Nicki just wanted to give a preview of her new music and it ended up being witty Rosa Park rhymes delivered at the wrong time. If you haven't heard Nicki's snippet yet, check it out below.