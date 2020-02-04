Choosing not to release a full-length project in 2019, Nicki Minaj announced to the world that she would be retiring from music, shocking her fanbase in a major way. Nobody saw it coming -- apparently, not even she did. Since her infamous tweet was sent out, the rapper has popped up on several feature verses, including one for Meghan Trainor last week, and she explained that she may have been a little pre-emptive with her announcement. Now, it appears as though the star is getting back into the groove, previewing new music and getting everybody excited for what's to come. Knowing Minaj, things wouldn't be complete without one line that got people talking.

In the preview to her upcoming record "Yikes," Nicki Minaj makes reference to Rosa Parks and not everybody is feeling it. "All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up," spits Minaj on the unreleased Pooh Beatz banger. Considering Black History Month just began, some of her Barbz aren't quite in tune with the bar, calling it insensitive or reacting with memes on social media. Others find it absolutely hilarious.

Shortly after the snippet was posted, people began reacting on Twitter, causing a chaotic ruckus and even getting Rosa Parks trending on the social platform. What do you think of the line?