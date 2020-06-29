Her short musical hiatus is officially in the past and Nicki Minaj is getting back to the throne. The Queen sat in the background as she watched Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and other women challenge for the top spot in the game but now, it looks like she's bound to hop back in charge.

Last week, she experienced her first-ever #1 single as a lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100 but, with the new update, her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine has proven to be a one-week success, making history and dropping far down the chart. While Trippie Redd believes that the star may have fallen off, she wants to prove otherwise.

Taking to Twitter, Nicki seemingly confirmed that her new album will be a sequel to the ever-popular Pink Friday, also hinting at the name of her new single.

"MEMORIES," wrote the rapper on social media with a checkmark. Could this be the title of her next song? That's what people are assuming. The more interesting post came just minutes later though.

"PF2," wrote Minaj. If you've been following her career for the last decade, you know that Pink Friday was a high point for her, introducing the world to her alter-ego Roman Zolanski. Is she reviving him for a possible sequel?

Everything seems to be in its early stages. Is Pink Friday 2 on the way though?