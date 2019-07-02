Nicki Minaj is one of the most talented and popular artists in the entire world. Her new single "Megatron" is a hit with her fanbase and while we all wait to see what the goddess does next, somebody else in her family is making big music moves. In case you didn't know, Nicki's mother also has a talent for creating some catchy tunes, which is likely where Minaj got her ambition from. Carol Maraj, who is close with her daughter, is trying to recreate some of Onika's success in her latest single, dropping off a dance track called "What Makes You" the other day.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As reported by Bossip, Carol Maraj released her new song yesterday, bringing us some feel-good vibes before our Fourth of July parties. The song is nothing like her daughter's music, who is obviously more of a rapper than a singer. Nicki loves to explore the depths of her voice but Carol is more of a straight-up singer, flexing her vocals throughout the three-minute tune.

As of this publication, Nicki has not acknowledged her mother's new hit but it's likely only a matter of time before she spreads it across her socials.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think. Shout-out to Carol Maraj for living out her dreams and releasing this one.