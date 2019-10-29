After telling the world that she would be retiring from the world of music to focus on her family, get married to Kenneth Petty and have children with him, she's taken some of the logical first steps. For starters, Minaj and Petty officially tied the knot in a low-key ceremony this month. They will be recreating the magic at a later date but they wanted to get all the paperwork sorted out first. With Halloween just around the corner, Minaj and Petty have been sharing their extravagant costumes for us all to drop our jaws over but Carol Maraj, Nicki's mother, wants the artist to focus more on getting her some grandbabies!



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In a new interview, Maraj congratulated her daughter on getting married but she also put some pressure on her and Kenny to get pregnant. "I am very happy that she got married," said Nicki's mom. "Her biological clock is ticking and it's about time she got married and gave me some grandchildren."

Do you think Minaj and Petty are planning on having kids anytime soon? From one of Nicki's social uploads last week, she'd like an official ceremony before they try to have a baby. Still, you already know that kid is gonna be dripping in all the latest Fendi prints.