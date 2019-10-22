First and foremost, let's all congratulate Nicki Minaj on getting married this week. This is a huge moment in her life and it should be celebrated. Considering the fact that she lives in the public eye though, there have been mixed reactions regarding her choice of husband. After spending over a decade with Safaree Samuels, who helped her build her career from the ground up, and another long run with Meek Mill, Minaj settled on her childhood friend Kenneth Petty. The star rapper was initially hesitant to reveal his identity to the world but now, he's all over her social pages. Fans have been critical of him from the jump, digging up his violent criminal past and finding that he's a convicted sex offender. Of course, now that the two are officially married, the haters came out to play.

Instead of wishing them well in their united bond, some people are salty and spreading their negative opinions regarding both Nicki and Kenny, noting that this is seriously ruining her reputation. At the end of the day though, Minaj and Petty are in love. Kenneth has shown no indication that he is mistreating the recording artist so the Barbs should be happy that someone is spoiling her with love. Still, a bunch of memes and reactions have been popping up online. Take a look at the most severe ones below.

