Nicki Minaj’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, has responded to the accusation that she has "a reputation of supporting sex offenders," leveled by the attorney for Jennifer Hough. Burnstein slammed the accusation as a “baseless and disgusting attack."

“Faced with a claim that he should be sanctioned because … of his entirely irrelevant accusation—made without any evidentiary support —that [Minaj] belongs to a murderous street gang, one would have expected Mr. Blackburn to limit his response to an explanation why that allegation was appropriate or at least made in good faith,” Burstein said during court on Monday. “He did not do so. Instead, he did something far worse: he has now outrageously alleged that [Minaj] supports the sexual abuse of children.”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The accusation is a reference to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. Hugh claims the two have attempted to silence her from speaking out about her experience. Petty was also arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Burstein added: “Mr. Blackburn surely included this outrageous accusation knowing that the media will likely report on the lie, thereby creating the very reputation which he had no basis for alleging in the first place."

