The nature of Nicki Minaj's relationship with her partner Kenneth Petty is somewhat confusing to fans. It was reported that the couple had obtained a marriage license and planned to exchange vows in the near future. Then, when Minaj changed her name to "Mrs Petty" online, people assumed that they had already tied the knot. The two are very close but they have remained secretive for the better part of their year-long relationship. Petty and Minaj were childhood friends and now that they've rekindled their romance, they appear to be dead set on spending the rest of their lives together. She regularly shares photos with her controversial boyfriend, which continued several moments ago when the rapper posted an image of herself sensually grinding on Petty in a very revealing outfit.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Draped in a skin-tight cut-out bodysuit, Nicki Minaj had flames adorning her outfit when she decided to get up close and personal with her man. The superstar bent down, arched her back, stuck out her behind and showed off some side boob in the shot, which was liked over 400,000 times in the span of fifteen minutes. Now, that's one way to get people interested in your content.

Nicki Minaj was recently featured on Megan Thee Stallion's single "Hot Girl Summer," which picked up an award at the MTV Video Music Awards this week. Congratulations to her!