We're slowly approaching Nicki Minaj season. The rapper came back earlier this year with the release of two Lil Baby-assisted singles, "Do We Have A Problem?" and "Bussin." It looks like the follow-up to Queen will arrive in the next few months, if not sooner, but there are plenty of things that needed to be addressed, from her role in the rap game among the flourishing band of female rappers emerging today to motherhood and how that's shifted her approach to rap.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Late last month, Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj revealed that they filmed an in-depth interview where the podcast host gets real with the "Chun Li" rapper. The two discuss everything from Nicki's legacy, in both music and fashion, as well as her future record label, management company, and her acting aspirations.

The interview comes a day after the jumped on Instagram Live to discuss many different topics including the transition of Queen Radio from Apple to Amazon's Amp app. "Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio or any radio for that matter, but why not?” She said, adding that she's excited to bring her show to the new platform.

With the start of a press run, we can only hope that we'll be getting even more new music from Nicki soon. She mentioned that she's been incredibly detailed with how she will be presenting this project, so it'll be interesting to hear where she's at musically four years after the release of Queen.

Peep the interview below.