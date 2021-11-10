Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is claiming in new court documents that he never raped Jennifer Hough, the woman accusing him from over twenty-five years ago. Petty says that Hough was a "willing participant" and they had consensual sex.

The court documents, which were obtained by AllHipHop, show Petty denying all of Hough's allegations.

"I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint," argues Petty. "I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hough has accused Petty of forcing her into a home and sexually assaulting her when they were teens, but Petty is denying that. He says that he formerly pleaded guilty to avoid a harsher sentence.

"I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way," declared Petty. "Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff. I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape."

Petty previously served under four years after being convicted of first-degree rape in 1995. The rape allegedly happened a year earlier, and Hough says that Petty and Minaj have been harassing her and her family for years to try and get her to drop her case.

Petty also mentioned Minaj in the documents, saying, "I diligently sought to obtain counsel and spoke with a number of lawyers about representing me in this action (my New York lawyer does not do this type of civil litigation). Because, however, I am married to a wealthy celebrity, lawyers I spoke with asked for outrageous fees and sought exorbitant retainers (such as $100,000).

During this time, my wife, a co-defendant in this action, also was seeking to obtain counsel and was in the process of retaining Judd Burstein, Esq. to represent her in this action. Mr. Burstein had agreed to help me obtain counsel. Due, however, to a miscommunication between Mr. Burstein and my wife, my wife and I both mistakenly believed that Mr. Burstein had been retained and was looking for counsel for me. After Mr. Burstein was retained by my wife, he referred me to my current counsel. I immediately retained my current counsel and he soon thereafter filed the instant motion."

Hough recently made an appearance on The Real, where she spoke about the harassment she has allegedly faced from Petty and Minaj, as well as the sexual assault she has accused Petty of committing. Watch below.

