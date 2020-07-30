Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are presently expecting their first child together but, because of Petty's criminal case and his history as a sex offender, he needs to put in a special request in order to simply be in the room when Nicki gives birth.

According to a report from TMZ, Kenneth Petty has officially filed court documents to ask the judge's permission to be present while his wife Nicki Minaj gives birth to their baby. If the judge does not grant him permission, he will not be allowed to witness this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

In the documents, Petty begs the judge to modify the terms of his pretrial release conditions, asking to be allowed to travel with Nicki as her manager and attend the upcoming birth of their baby.

Some of the terms of his pretrial release include a curfew, as well as the fact that he is only able to travel within California.

Petty is asking for his curfew to be altered in case his wife gives birth outside of those hours.

Nicki Minaj just recently confirmed that she is pregnant, sharing some gorgeous photos on Instagram. This morning, she spoke about how difficult it has been so far, complaining about her morning sickness.

Hopefully, Kenneth Petty gets the A-OK from the judge.

