It looks as if Kenneth Petty will be able to see his child being born. Recently, the Barbs lit up social media after Nicki Minaj shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. The world awaits the birth of Nicki's first child but on the homefront, the rapper and her husband had a few legal issues to take care of. Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was recently arrested after he moved from California from New York and failed to register as a sex offender in the Golden State. Back in New York, Petty had been convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and spent four years behind bars.

Petty's pretrial stipulations in California include a curfew and travel restrictions, so it was reported by TMZ that Petty recently asked a judge to modify his terms so that he could witness his child being born. It seemed like a longshot, but the outlet followed up their initial report to say that a judge approved his request. Now, if Nicki Minaj goes into labor or has their baby outside of his curfew hours, he can legally be by her side outside of their home. It's believed that what helped his case was that the U.S. Attorney's Office didn't try to oppose the request.

It's unclear exactly how far along Nicki is in her pregnancy, but by the look of her growing baby bump, she doesn't have much longer before Baby Petty is here.

