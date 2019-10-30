Damn, so Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty really don't care what people think of them. If they did, they would not have posted this. All the more power to them, to be honest. New York rapper Nicki Minaj is completely finished with putting up walls in front of her private life. She will share whatever she damn-well pleases and, during the lead-up to Halloween, she's been even more open about posting photos of herself and her new husband. Getting married last week to Kenny Petty, her childhood friend, the two became Halloween goals when they dressed as The Joker and Harley Quinn. Today, they updated the stash with a new photoshoot, this time becoming Chucky and his Bride. Filming a quick video for the fans, the two got humorous when speaking about Minaj's wedding ring and the criticism of their relationship but this will almost surely be taken out of context.

"Hello Chucky," said Nicki in her innocent, loving manner. "Well Chucky, I love you. I just wanna know... everybody said that you secured the bag, you married a multi-millionaire and you secuuuured the bag!" Petty then interrupts her, saying: "You know I just cut somebody motherfucking finger off for that ring?" Of course, he's joking but in this day and age, that's not the kind of stuff you want to say on social media. At least not when you have millions of followers.

"You did?" asks Nicki. "You mean I didn't buy this ring!?" This video is a big ol' slap in the face to anybody still hating on Nicki and Kenny's romantic union. They don't care what you think. In other news, check out their astounding costumes as Chucky and his Bride.