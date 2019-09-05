Nicki Minaj's choice in men has been a point in controversy throughout her career. Safaree was dramatic and her subsequent relationship with Meek Mill sparked a wider issue with Drake. Unfortunately, her relationship with Kenneth "Zoo" Petty" hasn't been any different. His past as a convicted felon and registered sex offender has been constantly brought up. However, Nicki continues to defend him but people are demanding answers after he appeared strapped up during his appearance on her Instagram Live.

The beauty of Instagram Live is that it gives celebrities the chance to directly connect with their fans. But this also means that the private lives of celebrities also become public. Kenneth Petty, who's constantly seen in Nicki's Instagram Live sessions, although he doesn't really spark, has been under fire on social media after he was seen casually carrying a gun with an extended clip.

Clearly, not a great look since Petty was convicted in 2002 of first-degree manslaughter for a shooting that left one man dead, which inevitably, was brought up in the online conversation. Others pointed out that it was irresponsible in wake of the mass shootings that have taken place across America.

Despite this, Nicki's made it very clear that Kenneth Petty is her soulmate and it doesn't seem like there's much the Barbz, or anyone else, can do to stop that.

