Everyone seems to want a piece of Nicki Minaj lately. Besides her feud with Tracy Chapman over copyright infringement, the rapper's ex-stylist Maher Jridi is suing her over designer clothes. The stylist worked with Nicki in 2017 and claims to have spent thousands on rented outfits from a wardrobe company, but was never reimbursed. According to Maher, Nicki Minaj refused to give back expensive clothes that he borrowed from a third party. The company that offered him the clothes then sued him for $74k and won. Maher is, therefore, suing the rapper for refusing to pay the bill, and causing him emotional distress.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj didn't hesitate to counter-sue him, claiming she overly compensated him with $12k in the past, and although he promised to repay her, he never did. She also denied his claims of refusing to return clothes and demanded the dismissal of this suit. Nicki Minaj also recently pleaded for the judge to seal her videotaped deposition with ex-stylist from September 20th. She claimed she has the right to privacy due to confidential information being exchanged in good faith. The motion included, “given Maraj’s fame as a world-renowned rapper and entertainer, she fears the Plaintiff intends to publicly disseminate confidential document discovery and pre-trial testimony in order to embarrass or otherwise damage her.”

Minaj's lawyer is fighting hard to keep this video deposition sealed, but Maher's counsel keeps demanding that the judge refuse the motion. Maher is stating that Minaj should not get special privileges only because she's a celebrity. The judge has yet to rule. In other news, Nicki Minaj was really proud to launch her Fendi collection, which exploded in countries that live for designer brands, such as Saudi Arabia. It seems that the lawsuit over expensive clothes did not tarnish Minaj's partnership with the expensive brand.

