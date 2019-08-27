The MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone and for some reason, a number of fans are more interested in something that took place at the event nearly ten years ago. A lot has changed in Nicki Minaj's career since she ended her romantic relationship with Safaree Samuels. The two were together for a good portion of their lives, entering the music industry together and developing Nicki as the most dominant female in recent rap history. Many believed that they would end up spending the rest of their lives together but after they split up, Minaj found comfort in the arms of Meek Mill and a few others before eventually settling down with Kenneth Petty, a childhood friend. After the VMAs last night, Safaree started trending on Twitter and that's never a good sign. The last time that happened, his nudes leaked online. This time though, the results were just as cringe-worthy but less NSFW.

A throwback video of Nicki Minaj's 2010 pre-show performance at the VMAs hit social media with a mission last night: to embarrass and humiliate Safaree Samuels. The Love & Hip Hop star, who is currently romantically involved with Erica Mena, can be seen all over the stage with his then-girlfriend Nicki as he hit some pretty ridiculous pop-and-lock moves. The man is definitely pretty... entertaining but his online audience savagely tore him apart for the old video, commenting that his robotic dance moves are just as strange today as they were nine years ago.

"Love make you do crazy shit," wrote one fan. It definitely does. Peep the reactions below.

