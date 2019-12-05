Nicki Minaj's family is about to finally learn the fate of Jelani Maraj, the rapper's older brother who has been facing a child rape charge for several years. The case has been public interest because of Nicki's close relationship to her brother, who was convicted and found guilty of sexually assaulting a child. Over two years after the guilty verdict, Maraj will finally be sentenced this month and, as reported by Bossip, the exact date has been revealed.

On December 18, Jelani Maraj will be present in court to find out how long he will spend behind bars in his child rape case. It's been a long time coming and we're sure he is relieved that this is soon coming to a conclusion. The man is facing up to a lifetime in prison for his actions.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

You may be wondering why it took so long for a sentencing date to be announced. Maraj's legal team had been working hard to get the guilty verdict tossed but, after a retrial was ruled against, the judge ordered the sentencing process to move forward so this can all be finished.

Maraj has maintained his innocence, noting that the accusations made against him are part of a larger scheme to extort money out of his famous sister. We will continue to keep you updated on the court proceedings in this case.