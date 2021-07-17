Dedicated fanbases have helped several artists reach new heights and will swoop in to defend their favorites so fiercely that you would think that they knew them personally. There are groups like the Navy (Rihanna), the BeyHive (Beyoncé), the Hotties (Megan Thee Stallion), the Lambs (Mariah Carey), the Beliebers (Justin Bieber), the Little Monsters (Lady Gaga), and of course, the Barbz (Nicki Minaj).

Artists are often criticized for not keeping their fanbases in check when things get a tad out of control on social media, and while these devoted supporters will go to great lengths for their favorites, they are often the subject of criticism due to the occasional cruel messages. Rapper Trina's cousin and Love & Hip Hop Miami star Bobby Lytes shared a message to the Barbz on Friday (July 16), accusing them of pitting women in Rap against each other just because they love Minaj.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Dear Barbz, I promise you, it's okay y'all can let that old beef go," he said. It was assumed that he was referring to Nicki and Cardi B, as Cardi was targeted for her feature on Normani's Friday release, "Wild Side."

"I can guarantee you neither one of those ladies do not care about that old beef anymore," he continued. "They have started beautiful families, they are human and people do move on. I swear y'all are the ones keeping up this fake and dumb narrative. Why can't y'all just be happy and keep being the amazing fans you started out to be."

Lytes told them to "stop spreading the hate" before calling the Barbz a "militia that has formed to literally turn female Rap artist against each other." He asked, "Is that what your queen really wants?" Lytes added that he no longer wants to receive hate from the fanbase just because he supports another woman in the Rap game.

Without hesitation, the Barbz were quick to clap back. Read through his post in its entirety below and let us know if you agree with him.



