Chris Brown's impending Indigo takeover is upon us. Fans have been impatiently waiting on all thing Indigo for months now, including the forthcoming tour that Brown announced just days ago. Breezy will be hitting the road with Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy, but there's a name that many others expected to see on the roster: Nicki Minaj. When rumors surfaced back in April that Brown and Minaj would be touring together in the Fall, Brown took to Instagram and shared that his tour would be in the summer. Because he didn't deny that Minaj was going to be with him, people assumed that the two mega-artists were confirming the gossip.



Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images

The Barbz didn't mask their disappointment when the "IndiGOAT Tour" lineup was announced sans their queen. The stans snapped that Minaj was dropped from the tour, but according to TMZ, she never signed up for it in the first place. The publication states that Minaj and Brown did discuss touring together, especially following the success of their single "Wobble Up" with G-Eazy, but Minaj has other summer plans. The Queen rapper is reportedly back in the studio working on new music and being on the road would interfere with her recording.

Minaj also recently wrapped up her European "Nicki Wrld Tour" and didn't want to hit the road so soon. TMZ reports that Minaj doesn't have any beef with Brown or the other artists on the "IndiGOAT Tour"—she just wants to take some time to herself, her personal life, and her music.