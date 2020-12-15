Nicki Minaj Was Downright Murderous On "Want Some More"

Though Nicki Minaj has occasionally flirted with mainstream pop territory, one must never forget a crucial truth: the Young Money legend can rap alongside the game's best emcees, and more often than not she's coming out on top. With today marking the six-year anniversary to her fan-favorite Pinkprint album, itself a homage to one of the genre's classic projects, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the album's hardest bangers. One that happens to feature Minaj at her most unapologetic, delivering flex after flex with her signature sneering swagger.

"Who had Eminem on the first album, who had Kanye saying she a problem?" ask Nicki. "Who the fuck came in the game, made her own column? Who made Lil Wayne give 'em five million?" It's one of those classic hip-hop formulas, in which frustration drives an emcee to issue reminder after reminder of exactly who is being dealt with. For Nicki, the accolades speak for themselves, but the conviction with which she delivers each line is equivalent to a nail being hammered into a hater's coffin. For those who appreciate when Nicki channels her inner Roman and gets in her bag over a banger (this one being laced by Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Hitmaka), "Want Some More" is the perfect way to celebrate six years of The Pinkprint.

QUOTABLE LYRICS



Who had Eminem on the first album?

Who had Kanye saying, “She a problem?”

Who the fuck came in the game, made her own column?

Who made Lil Wayne give 'em five million?

Why the fuck I gotta say it, though? You n**as don't know it yet?

Football touchdown on the Boeing jet