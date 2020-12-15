mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj Was Downright Murderous On "Want Some More"

Mitch Findlay
December 15, 2020 14:10
331 Views
33
0
2014 Cash Money Records2014 Cash Money Records
2014 Cash Money Records

Want Some More
Nicki Minaj
Produced by Metro Boomin, Zaytoven & Hitmaka

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

Six years ago, Nicki Minaj absolutely snapped on the incendiary "Want Some More," a highlight off her third album "The Pinkprint."


Though Nicki Minaj has occasionally flirted with mainstream pop territory, one must never forget a crucial truth: the Young Money legend can rap alongside the game's best emcees, and more often than not she's coming out on top. With today marking the six-year anniversary to her fan-favorite Pinkprint album, itself a homage to one of the genre's classic projects, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the album's hardest bangers. One that happens to feature Minaj at her most unapologetic, delivering flex after flex with her signature sneering swagger.

"Who had Eminem on the first album, who had Kanye saying she a problem?" ask Nicki. "Who the fuck came in the game, made her own column? Who made Lil Wayne give 'em five million?" It's one of those classic hip-hop formulas, in which frustration drives an emcee to issue reminder after reminder of exactly who is being dealt with. For Nicki, the accolades speak for themselves, but the conviction with which she delivers each line is equivalent to a nail being hammered into a hater's coffin. For those who appreciate when Nicki channels her inner Roman and gets in her bag over a banger (this one being laced by Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Hitmaka), "Want Some More" is the perfect way to celebrate six years of The Pinkprint. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Who had Eminem on the first album?
Who had Kanye saying, “She a problem?”
Who the fuck came in the game, made her own column?
Who made Lil Wayne give 'em five million?
Why the fuck I gotta say it, though? You n**as don't know it yet?
Football touchdown on the Boeing jet

Nicki Minaj
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  0
  331
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nicki Minaj Metro Boomin Zaytoven Hitmaka the pinkprint throwback
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nicki Minaj Was Downright Murderous On "Want Some More"
33
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject