We may have new music coming, sort of, thanks to Nicki Minaj. Young Money kicked up dust recently by stating that she is the one and only "Queen of Rap," and as Hip Hop fans battle out that debate on social media, Nicki is asking a few R&B ladies to showcase their talents. There are several ladies in the genre who have been making waves, topping charts, creating hits, and becoming legends, and we've heard many of them come together on projects and singles. However, there is a particular group that Minaj is hoping will take on her challenge.

A clip of Minaj singing has gone viral on social media, and it seems as if Nicki is looking for R&B artists to join in, or redo what she was working on.

After retweeting a few of her dedicated fans, Nicki wrote, "Summer, Jhené & Kehlani can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies." The Barbz were thrilled at the possibility and Summer replied, "I'd love that." An excited Kehlani seemingly co-signed and added, "What is happenING HEY [crying emoji]."

All they need now is confirmation from Jhené and it's a go. Nicki responded to Summer stating, "Ok puddin pop. Love you. Dm it or post it when u want. No big zeal." Elsewhere, Nicki said she wanted to hear "Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo" her vocals. We might have a challenge on our hands, but Minaj was quick to note that she didn't set off to make it such.

"This isn’t a challenge," she told a Twitter user. "This is me asking ppl who r talented to do Smthn that I think I can do Smthn dope with. Too much respect for them to say may the best girl win. No way. No ma’am. They alrdy won." Check it all out below.