It's been ana eventful day for Nicki Minaj. The Queens rapper spent Wednesday (February 5) entangled in a shady back-and-forth spat with ex-boyfriend Meek Mills—a heated social media argument that included accusations of domestic violence and child sexual abuse cover-ups. There's no love lost between the former couple, and while the tense exchange seemed to get Nicki upset, she looked as if she didn't have a care in the world during the Pollstar Live Conference.



Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images

This evening, Nicki appeared at the event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles where she spoke openly during the live Q&A session. She covered a myriad of topics during the chat, but unsurprisingly, the Champions rapper was not a main topic of discussion. However, Nicki had a wide grin on her face when asked about the Twitter exchange and she playfully said that she was "hacked." Nicki was also asked if there was a song she wished she could have collaborated on and she shared that one of Beyoncé's Lemonade tracks stood out to her.

"No, you know which song I wish—when I heard Beyoncé's album and she did a song called 'Sorry,' I was like girl, why you ain't let me talk bars on that? I was thinking in my head 'cause I love that song." A snippet of Nicki's song "Yikes" played overhead at one point and she reportedly revealed that the Instagram previewed track wasn't her next single.

"It's not my single, my single will be launched with a visual," Nicki stated. "This is a setup song with no video. Please don't kill me y'all. You guys asked me for that one." Check out a few clips of her appearance below.