Nicki Minaj is ramping up the efforts to release her forthcoming album. She unloaded two new collaborations with Lil Baby, hopped on Coi Leray's new single, and on Friday, blessed fans with the release of "We Go Up" ft. Fivio Foreign. The Queen rapper joined Fivio for his birthday festivities last night, and a video surfaced of the celebrations. Some fans thought Nicki's presence around the budding Brooklyn drill rapper and his friends thought it looked forced. "I wish she’ll move on from this lifestyle this isn’t you anymore nicki," an account tweeted at Nicki.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Nicki isn't one to let the petty comments slide on Twitter, and immediately fired back, writing, "Tell me you don’t know anything about Nicki Minaj w/o telling me." Nicki added that people are projecting a false perception that they created of her.

"ppl rlly create their own perception of you then tell you not to be you. Girl eat shit please. Thank you. out of all the 3 wishes a btch get a btch using 1 wish to tell me not to be who I’ve ALWAYS fkng been," she tweeted.

"My whole AUTHENTIC come up is fully documented for the world to see. YouTube is free I think still. Y’all want me 2b some rich RNB singer/pop star so bad. (well not the smart ppl) they know my story. 1 thing u can never change is ur story. I can&will only be me," she added in a separate tweet.

