It looks like Nicki's retirement talk is now fully a thing of the past. After dropping countless verses this year, a new Nicki Minaj era might be upon us.

Yesterday, the Queens-born rapper had to come out and explain why she had unfollowed nearly 600 people including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, and Megan thee Stallion, after speculation that there was some sort of beef. "Bare with me this following list you guys. Sorting it out," she wrote with a kissy face. Fans were also quick to point out that Nicki also unfollowed her mother and sister, prompting people to lay the rumors of drama to rest.

Now that she has finally finished the job of unfollowing everyone, the theory that the new mom is ushering in a new era is ringing the loudest. In addition to wiping her following list, she also cleared all her story highlights.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicki's last solo album was her fourth studio album Queen released back in summer 2018. Since then, the Queen of Rap has maintained a steady presence in the rap game, lending verses to some of the years' biggest hits, like "Whole Lotta Choppas" and "Say So," the latter of which earned Doja and the rapper their first number-one single.

Whatever Nicki is cooking up, we hope it arrives sometime this year. Futurewiped out his Instagram recently as well, prompting his fans to speculate that he too might be releasing new music soon.