The Queen, Nicki Minaj is celebrating her birthday today. Known worldwide as one of the greatest rappers of all time, the Trinidad-born talent has been spitting quotable rhymes and breaking necks with show-stopping looks for over a decade. Despite her semi-retirement a few years ago, Nicki remains one of the most influential women in rap ever, and she will always hold that place.

Turning 39-years-old on Wednesday, December 8, Nicki Minaj is celebrating her born day with her millions of fans, known affectionately as the Barbz. As soon as the clock struck midnight, Nicki's name became a trending topic on Twitter with her supporters sharing their favorite memories of the Queen throughout the years. Posting photos of her best looks, snippets of her hardest verses, and recalling her sassiest moments, the world looked back on everything that Minaj has offered us since she broke out as part of Young Money.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As hip-hop fans celebrate the Sagittarius Queen's birthday, Nicki will surely update her hundreds of millions of followers when she wakes up. Hopefully, she has a great day on her birthday.

Let us know your favorite Nicki Minaj moment, song, album, or look from over the years. And join us in wishing Nicki Minaj a very happy birthday!