Promoting her latest feature verse on Jesy Nelson's debut solo single "Boyz,"Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live on Monday, where she spoke with the Little Mix singer about a lot, including how she thinks she might be shadow-banned from a few social media outlets because of her previous comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Queen of Rap opened up before hopping on a call with Jesy Nelson, stating that she thinks she's gotten in trouble with some of the social media higher-ups, who allegedly shadow-banned her because of comments she made about the COVID-19 vaccine last month.

"I think I've been shadow-banned on a couple social media outlets because of my comments about the [vaccine]," said Nicki to over a hundred thousand fans who watched her Live.

Some fans have pointed out that they haven't been getting notifications for her posts on Twitter, where she initially went on her rant about how a friend of her cousin in Trinidad allegedly got swollen testicles after taking the vaccine, which was debunked by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trinidad & Tobago Health Department, and more.

During her conversation with Jesy Nelson, the two spoke about their new collaboration and played a game of "F*ck, Marry, Kill," during which Nelson chose to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio, marry Justin Timberlake, and kill Justin Bieber, despite her not wanting to kill any of the three.

Check out Nicki's comments about possibly being shadow-banned below.