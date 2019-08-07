The Barbz were all in a tizzy on Tuesday evening after Nicki Minaj once again surprised them on Instagram Live. The "Megatron" rapper has recently shaken her superfans when she and Megan Thee Stallion appeared together on the image-sharing social media network. After the pair's Live, Nicki shared that before she was able to sleep, she penned her verse for Megan's "Hot Girl Summer" track that will drop this Friday and a collaboration was born.

"I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man," Nicki wrote on Twitter. "But once I heard the song I fell in love." The rapper wanted to bestow more to her fans on Live so on Tuesday she told them if they made the hashtag "#BarbzAlwaysPretty" a trending topic, she would turn on the camera for them. Of course, they didn't disappoint, and neither did Nicki who shared an unreleased Juice Wrld collaboration.

Earlier this year, the two artists embarked on the Nicki Wrld Tour and this could have possibly been crafted during that time. If it will ever see the light of day is up to Nicki and Co., but nothing would surprise us at this point. What do you think of the song?