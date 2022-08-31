Nicki Minaj already has a recipient in mind for the C*ck Sucker Of The Day Award for the next episode of Queen Radio. The Young Money rapper finally issued a response to the New York Post's decision to publish a list of her feuds just before she received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs this year. Nicki hit the 'Gram with what appears to be a screenshot of a DM she sent Chuck Arnold, the author of the list.



Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"You should write about your feuds with the ugly stick. Clearly it's been beating the fuck out of your ugly ass," she wrote. "I'll address you & another 'paid off writer' on queen radio where you'll both receive the prestigious honor COCK SUCKER OF THE DAY AWARD."

Nicki added in a separate post where she teased the video for her new #1 single, "Super Freaky Girl."

"Who's ready for the #SuperFreakyGirl video?!?!!??!?!?" she wrote. "It could be today. It could be tomar... The HELP already asking their team to write up a press release to come out @ the same time chi [laughing emoji] nah they learned their lesson."

The list sparked controversy prior to Nicki's acknowledgment since Iggy Azalea had a few words about her inclusion in the article. "Why am I in this? We’ve never said anything bad about one another. Y’all weird,” she commented.

Check Nicki's post below.