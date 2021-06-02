The Barbz are once again imploding. After a lengthy hiatus, Nicki Minaj has returned to social media with full force. The Queen rapper has been keeping her fans fed not only musically, but with her designer-filled Instagram posts. It's obvious that with all the warmer weather, Nicki and her family are outside, albeit in their backyard.

On Wednesday (June 2), Mrs. Petty is back with more photos where she takes a moment to highlight her husband Kenneth Petty—and their stunning view of the city.

"I could still go to my hood— they know my body is good," the rapper penned in one caption. In another she added, "Yup yup bling bling if the watch out, tell’em watch out [watch emoji]." Nicki has been riding high after the rerelease of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, especially considering the album sold 80K units during its first week. Recently, Nicki shared her gratitude.

"I love you guys so much. Thank you. Can’t wait to share my album with you real soon," she said. "It rlly just boils down to having the best FANS ON EARTH that rode with me 12 YEARS LATER." Minaj hasn't offered up any new information regarding her next release just yet, but it's clear that she's ready.

Check out her photos below.