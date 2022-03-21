Nicki Minaj is looking set to release her highly-anticipated new studio album before this summer, sharing two new singles, "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin," recently. Last week, the Queen also appeared on a feature verse on Coi Leray's new single, "Blick Blick." As the world awaits new content from Nicki, the 39-year-old rap superstar dropped off a bunch of spicy new pictures on Instagram on Monday (March 21), showing off some colorful thigh-high boots and posing with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Sharing a new photo dump, Nicki quoted her "Blick Blick" lyrics and wrote, "Pull up wit a killa~ He da JOKER, I’m HARLEY."



Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

She began the new photo upload with a solo shot of herself sitting on a cream-colored leather couch. In the second photo, her husband joined her for a wholesome family shot. In the third, things got spicy with Kenneth removing his jacket as Nicki straddled him, raising her skirt and showing off her green thong. The fourth picture was more subdued but equally sensual, with Nicki lying down on the couch and looking innocently into the camera. Kenneth returned for the last photo with Nicki looking lovingly into his eyes.

Actress Skai Jackson commented on the post, telling Nicki she looks like a "real-life Barbie doll." Cuban Link, Tony Yayo, and others could all be found sharing heart emojis in the comments as well.

What do you think about Nicki's new spicy pictures? Check them out below.



