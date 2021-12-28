It was a very special Christmas for Nicki Minaj, Kenny Petty, and their son "Papa Bear." Celebrating her little one's second Christmas with her family, Nicki Minaj spoiled her one-year-old son, gifting him some of the most sought-after toys this holiday season.

The Queen usually has her entire family matching her in head-to-toe Burberry, Fendi, or another luxurious designer. As the drip-loving family celebrated Christmas over the weekend, Minaj shared videos of some of Papa Bear's presents, showing off his new wheels.





He'll only be legally allowed to drive in a decade and a half but Nicki and Kenny are already getting their son ready for the road with style, prepping him for the spotlight with a mini Lamborghini vehicle and a Mercedes-Benz for him to drive around the house, and in the yard. Papa Bear, who is walking now, excitedly gave his baby Lambo a spin before running out to his Benz, having a difficult time choosing between the two.

"I’m in dem cabinets. U babies neva there. Playin wit Tupperware. Plates say #PapaBEAR," jokingly wrote Nicki as her caption, imagining her son as a future rapper.

What do you think of Papa Bear's new car collection? Pretty strong for a one-year-old, right?







