Nicki Minaj has made a major comeback in 2022, and while she's had plenty of legendary moments to celebrate (such as taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV VMAs), the mother of one has also been faced with her share of drama.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old revealed during "Nicki's Tea Party" that she's been working on three lawsuits against people in the industry who have been "tearing down her name" recently, leaving her fanbase, the Barbz, to speculate who she could possibly be talking about.

Nicki Minaj in 2017 -- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While names like Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, KenBarbie, Armon, and Gossipofthecity were thrown around, early on Monday (September 12), Minaj took to Twitter to spill more tea for her loyal followers.

"Chileee I'm still tipsy from #NickisTeaParty bitch," one user wrote, earning a quote tweet from Onika herself. "[She] really gave up the whole damn kettle @NICKIMINAJ."

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper's response began with, "AND DID!!!! But that was just a SIP!!!!!!! Today I've been collecting more info for the defamation suit while I think about all the iconic shit I said. Bwahahahahahah."

"Oppianas was camped out listening to the show chi," she continued. "Blew they whole cover, they can't even HELP the obsession."

It seems Minaj is keeping quiet on her nemesis' names until the lawsuits are ready to be served, but in the meantime, she's been keeping her fans pleased with a steady stream of new releases.

Up next, we'll hear the Trinidadian artist alongside BLEU on their "Love In The Way" collaboration, dropping this Friday (September 16) – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.