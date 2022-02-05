To celebrate the success of her Lil Baby-assisted single "Do We Have a Problem?," Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram Live with Jayda Cheaves and answered a few questions. The Rap icon's first official single of 2022 has received rave reviews from the public, further intensifying the anticipation of her forthcoming record. Minaj has promised to bring back those mixtape bars, so her Barbz await more news about her impending project.

Meanwhile, during the Livestream, Minaj spoke on how she stays motivated to continue on in her career despite being second-guessed by naysayers.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

"I've always been the type of person that like, if I feel somebody—when people are betting against me, it makes me super, super hungry," she said. "Or super angry. Super like... I got something to prove." Minaj added that she knows she's a great rapper, so when people go after her skills or successes, she questions how they can doubt her abilities.

"I'm always gonna keep on putting out music," said Minaj, adding that her fanbase is real and not bots. "I will never—and I said this before, I said this many times years ago—I will never leave the game until I wanna leave it. It will only be on my terms." She added that she's "put in the work" and "deserves" her place at the Hip Hop table.

Check out the clip of Nicki Minaj below.