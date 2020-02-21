Throughout her long-spanning career, Nicki Minaj has been very tight-lipped about her personal life, never really divulging much information about her loved ones to the world. In the last year, Minaj has been more comfortable letting the world into her personal matters, showing off her new husband Kenneth Petty all over social media and even making reference to her brother, who has been convicted of child rape, during her feud against ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. This week, the Queens superstar opened up even further to her fans, uploading a video with her father and her little sister for the first time in a minute. In fact, this appears to be one of the first times that Minaj has ever posted anything with her sister Ming. Fans were amazed and shocked after the clip went up, reacting to Ming Maraj's looks and wondering why this moment didn't come sooner.

Looking just like her, Ming Maraj was finally featured in one of Nicki's videos and it didn't take much time to convince the Barbs that the two are damn-near identical. People went snooping and ended up finding more information about Minaj's little sister, even uncovering a TikTok video she made where she lip-synced to a Cardi B rant on Love & Hip-Hop.

Take a look at the video above and let us know if you think they look similar.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images