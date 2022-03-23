Celebrities have taken over the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Awards. As news of winners slowly trickles in, highlights from reporters on the red carpet have also circulated far and wide. Coi Leray was excited to attend the ceremony and was asked about her new song and music video with Nicki Minaj, "Blick Blick." The visual is currently enjoying the top spot on YouTube's chart, and Leray had nothing but wonderful things to say about her collaborator.

"An icon, a legend, it was an experience because let me just tell you, that girl is just so humble," said Leray. "It don't get no better than that."

"Just to have someone that's been here, that's such a legend, to be so humble and genuine...it just don't get no better than that," she added. When asked what she learned from Minaj, Leray answered, "Protect your peace. Protect your sanctuary." She also revealed that her album will arrive on Aril 8.

Meanwhile, Minaj posted the clip of Coi Leray's interview and lavished her with compliments.

"Unique style [green check mark]

Comfortable in her OWN skin & body[green check mark]

Sexy while being completely covered[green check mark]

Not afraid to be FUN & playful[green check mark]

Face not looking 20 years older than her real age[green check mark]

STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD even on the RED CARPET[green check mark]

Wish I had this confidence @ this age. You go mama. @coileray [CL emoji]

[pink bow emoji]#BlickBlick #1 ADDED SONG ON URBAN & RHYTHMIC RADIO[pink bow emoji]"

Minaj also thanked everyone for supporting "Blick Blick," including a special nod to radio for adding the track to spin lists. Check it out below.