Lizzo's rise to the top has been a long time coming. In an era where we're witnessing so many dope female emcees co-exist and prosper, Lizzo's stood out on her own over the past few years with her talents. From rapping to singing and even playing the flute, the success she's witnessed in 2019 is a culmination of the past few years of her career. Yesterday, it was revealed that her 2017 single, "Truth Hurts" finally hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. While the congratulations poured in, the Queen herself hit Twitter to congratulate Lizzo on her accomplishment.

Whether you like it or not, Nicki Minaj broke down a lot of doors that the current generation of rappers are reaping the benefits of. Although Nicki herself hasn't earned a chart-topping single, that doesn't mean she's salty about it. After Lizzo hit that top spot, Nicki hit Twitter with a kind message for the rapper. "Congratulations @lizzo on going #1. You are so extremely multi-talented," Nicki wrote. Lizzo later replied, thanking the Queen for her kind words.

Lizzo's new chart-topping single puts her in an exclusive club of female emcees who've hit the top spot. Among them are Lauryn Hill, Iggy Azalea, Lil' Kim, and Cardi B, who was one of the first artists to congratulate Lizzo on her number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. She's also among Rihanna, Beyonce, Cardi, and Janelle Monae as the only women to have a Hot 100 #1 this decade.