On Friday, August 12, Nicki Minaj dropped "Super Freaky Girl." The nearly three-minute song sampled Rick James' "Super Freak" which dropped back in 1981. The record was highly anticipated, as a snippet of it leaked online causing fans to become impatient regarding its release. That's why when it finally dropped it did miraculously well on Spotify.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As we reported, the song became the largest solo debut for a female rap artist's song in Spotify history. It was streamed over three million times on its first day of the platform, but the mother of one want her numbers to be even higher. She took to Instagram today to further promote her chart-topping hit.

Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, did an elaborate photoshoot for her newest drop. She had two different themes, both in which she sported hot pink hair. One shoot was more laid back than the other, but still seductive. The 39-year-old wore a light pink one-piece and showed off her legs as she posed in front of a patterned wall.

The other images featured the Trinidadian rapper in a cherry-printed bikini set. While she began posting these images last week, she has returned to show off just a little more skin. Nicki decided to pose temptingly with her butt in the air and her face towards the ground. Her caption read, "A thong bikini up my a**, I think I'll go for a dive #SuperFreakyGirl is out now [cherry emojis]."

She then posted a video of her rapping the lyrics while wearing the same set. Check the video out below.