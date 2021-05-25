Nicki Minaj is back and she's just as influential as she's ever been. The superstar rapper returned to the spotlight a few weeks ago before the re-release of her debut mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which included three new songs. With the way Nicki has been moving, it looks like she may be planning on taking over with even more new music before the end of the year, plotting on keeping attention glued to her for the coming months.

On social media, the rapper has held an impressive command over her fanbase of over 137 million on Instagram, keeping the Barbz fed with plenty of recent content. She pretty much single-handedly revived the Crocs brand by boosting sales by thousands of percentage points on numerous styles and now, she's threatening to surge stocks even higher by bringing her pink Crocs back out.

"You guys asked me to post the looks from my bts video so I’ll start with this one," wrote Nicki on IG, sharing her latest photo dump and teasing fans that she has even more pictures ready to unload. She posed by her pool and stuck out her booty in an all-pink athletic outfit that hugged her body tightly. In the second photo, she really wanted people to see the full range of her curves, bending over in the shot. Finally, she dropped it to the floor and wiggled around, setting pulses racing with a third video.

This is solely one of the many stunning looks that Nicki Minaj has brought out in recent weeks. Check out the looks below and be sure to scroll through below for even more.