Last year, Nicki Minaj returned from her social media hiatus by announcing her Queen album in the summer. That work was released nearly one year ago and while many of her haters had counted her out, she's ready to give things one last shot. In the last couple of years, the star has been embroiled in a feud against Cardi B. Some would say that Nicki isn't used to having such harsh competition since she's been the only female rapper at her level for so long. However, her diehard fans would remind you that for all these years, she's competed against the best of the best regardless of their gender. Yesterday, the Queen Barb cryptically tweeted out the word "MEGATRON" for her first upload in over two months. Now, she's letting us know when we can expect it to drop.

Nobody really knows what "Megatron" is yet. It could be a single, a full album, a new mixtape, or something else altogether. Whatever she's planning for us, Nicki knows that it will be ready by June 21. Sharing a couple of new photos from what appears to be a music video shoot, Minaj hashtagged "Megatron" before slipping the release date into her caption. She wears a skintight bodysuit in the images, showing off her ample cleavage and straddling a dancer on set. It looks like whatever "Megatron" is, it will be sexy.

The Queen is officially back. Did you miss her?