Regardless of the controversy surrounding them, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are a united front. The pair have known one another since childhood and while their relationship and subsequent marriage shocked her fans, Nicki has remained dedicated to her husband. Their romance has not been without scandal as Petty's past has been placed at the forefront of social media conversations. He went to prison twice after being convicted of attempted rape (served four years) and later manslaughter (served seven years).

Because Nicki switched up her Twitter username, people began to speculate if there was trouble in paradise. However, Mrs. Petty laid those rumors to rest on Thursday (September 2) as she posed with her husband and their son.

In a video, Baby "Papa Bear" surprised his Rap star mom. Nicki raised her son's arm to wave at the camera and said, "Say hi!" and just like that, her baby boy followed her instructions. The Barbz were thrilled to get more images of Minaj and her little one, and motherhood looks to suit the rapper nicely.

Check out her posts below.