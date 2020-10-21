Nicki Minaj was forced to fight off a Twitter page that posted fake photos of her newborn baby. She confirmed that the baby in the pictures was not hers and that, in due time, she would show off her son.

This week, Nicki is celebrating her wedding anniversary with Kenneth Petty and, to commemorate this moment, it looks like the rap legend felt like giving her fans a look into her personal life, sharing a picture of her adorable little boy's tiny foot.

"Happy Anniversary, my love," wrote Nicki on Instagram.

Today is the one-year anniversary of the date Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot. The picture shows their baby's small foot being caressed by Kenneth's hand.

Obviously, fans are still waiting for the official reveal of her baby, as well as his name, but that will come when the time is right.

Congratulations to Nicki and Kenneth on one year of marriage. And congrats on your baby boy!

