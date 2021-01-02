2020 was a year that Nicki Minaj could finally appreciate some of her success. We didn't hear a whole lot from her this year, both musically and personally, as she's shifted her focus towards having a family. She married Kenneth Petty in October 2019 and a few months ago, they welcomed their first child together.

Nicki continues to chime in with the Barbs every so often, though maybe not as frequently. Even Barbz, as close as they are with the Queen, have yet to get a full glimpse of Nicki's first child. So, to start the new year on the right foot, Nicki shared a slew of #PapaBear's first Christmas along with a sweet message for him and her fans.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she said in her message. "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me," she added before sharing her appreciation for motherhood and the moms across the world holding it down.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time," she added.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fans have inquired about Papa Bear over the months, though Nicki's kept his face off of social media and the limelight in general. The other night, she tapped in with her fans for a quick Q&A with her fans where she shared details from her pregnancy and going into labor, along with some tidbits about Ariana Grande. Perhaps the funniest takeaway was Nicki's story about going into labor. Apparently, she was cozied up in bed with her man when her water broke, spending Kenneth into a spiral of panic.

"As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him," she wrote.

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj welcomed their son on September 30th, 2020. As expected, the Barbz were ecstatic with many of them taking notice of the child's drip and similar features to his mother. Check out Nicki's post below along with a few of the best reactions.