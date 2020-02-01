If they're going to be in Miami for football's biggest game of the year, they might as well be getting a check. Celebrities are descending on Miami as they prepare to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head at Super Bowl LIV. There has been plenty of chatter about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show, Demi Lovato's National Anthem, and DJ Khaled's pre-event concert, but artists are making sure they earn a few stacks while making party appearances.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

In a report made by TMZ, it's unsurprising to learn that rappers are a hot commodity. The outlet has shared how much artists are making over the weekend, and it's nothing to sneeze at. Nicki Minaj is reportedly showing face at Studio 23 in Miami Beach, and for that hosting gig, she's being paid $125K. Gucci Mane will also be at the club on another date and he's reportedly making $100K.

Jeezy is said to have hosted a party on Friday (January 31) evening, a gig that brought in $40K. Yo Gotti was over at the Mirage Miami and earned $50K. Lil Baby and DaBaby are pulling in racks together while co-hosting Saturday's Trap Bowl. TMZ states that Lil Baby will make $70K while the North Carolina rapper will earn $80K.

Their big payouts may not include the accommodations and luxuries that they'll be enjoying as well, much of which will be supplied by the promoters who hired them. Check out a few images below.