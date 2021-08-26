Nicki Minaj has her preferred designers. She's fallen in love with Fendi, Burberry, and a few other luxury designers over the last few years, but another that has caught her eye is Virgil Abloh's Off-White. The brand has really taken off recently, branching out from its typical streetwear designs and coming through with a more varied approach, which Nicki seems to love because, in her latest photo dump, she's wearing all Off-White.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Queen is back on her stone, putting on all her jewelry just to go out by the pool and show off her latest designer look, courtesy of Off-White. The 38-year-old rapper has been quietly teasing her musical comeback, promising her fans a new album sometime soon but, in the meantime, she's keeping the Barbz entertained with fresh photo uploads. On Thursday, she highlighted her pink Off-White 'fit, complete with strapped sandals, activewear leggings, and a sports bra. In some shots, she threw on a matching jacket too. And, of course, she had a bunch of chains around her neck, a flashy pink watch, diamond-clad bracelets, and rings on her fingers.

As we wait for more news on Nicki's upcoming music releases, this will be good enough for the next little while to hold fans over. Are you feeling Nicki's new Off-White look? Check out the photo below, as well as more of her recent flicks.