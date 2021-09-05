Between motherhood and wrapping up a new album, it's safe to say that Nicki Minaj has been quite busy in recent times. She isn't on social media as much as she was in the past but when she does pop out, it's to make a statement. Yesterday, Nicki took to Instagram where she shared a series of subliminal tweets aimed towards an unidentified subject.

"Spoke to shawty & switched up. Let's play ball. That obsession so real," she tweeted. "All you gotta do is say the Queen name for them to be on ur phone every day chile. Lmao say it with me y'all. #WhoGODBless #NoManCanCurse you will soon understand," she wrote in a separate tweet.

In another tweet, she offered some uplifting words to her fans, as well as her opponents. "Everyone, I wish you peace & love. Once you have that within, everything changes. Ppl pretend to be happy but spend day & night trying to hurt & attack others. What does that tell you? The ppl closest to you saying ur obsessed. Get it together. Onika is going to be happy boo."

Though the tweets have since been deleted, she went on to show love to her followers and the Barbz in general for always showing her love.

