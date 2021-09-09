Music fans are suiting up for yet another year of BET's Hip Hop Awards and not everyone is thrilled with the nominations. Award shows are always at the center of controversy as fans debate who does and does not deserve a nod. This year, we're seeing some of Rap and Hip Hop's most notable names included in the recently released nominations: Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Bleu, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Durk, Missy Elliott, Drake, Saweetie, Black Thought, Rapsody, Nas, Bia, 21 Savage, and Nicki Minaj are just a few of those hopefuls on the list.

As exciting as this may be for the nominated artists, the public believes that Mrs. Petty was shading the BET Hip Hop Awards with a simple tweet.

"If you mention 'HipHop' in 2021 & don’t mention #SeeingGreen that tells me everything I need to know," she wrote. Of course, Nicki is speaking about her collaboration with longtime friends Drake and Lil Wayne. The track was included on the re-release of Nicki's classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty and as soon as it hit DSPs, Hip Hop fans ran wild.

While the track is celebrated, "Seeing Green" didn't make it to BET's nominations, leaving many to believe that Nicki was calling out the ceremony. However, her "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" with BIA did make the cut. Check out the tweet below.