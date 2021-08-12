Following Kenneth Petty's plea deal in his case as a sex offender in the state of California, it appears as though Nicki Minaj may be trying to distance herself from her husband on social media. Or, at least, that's what some fans are fearing.

For nearly the last two years, Nicki has gone as "Mrs. Petty" on Twitter. The name change sparked marriage rumors at the time, which turned out to be true. Considering the fact that she low-key teased her marital union on the platform, could it be that she's also hinting at trouble in paradise by reverting back to her old name?

Some fans have noticed that sometime last week, The Queen changed her name on Twitter back to "Nicki Minaj." The move was made shortly after Kenneth Petty's latest case with the state of California, reaching a plea deal after initially failing to register as a sex offender. Nicki hasn't commented on the change, but fans are fearing the worst from it.

"It’s the end of an era I fear," said one fan about Mrs. Petty changing her name back to her stage moniker. "I used to pray for times like this," said another Barb, quoting Nicki's lyrics and suggesting that they're hoping she drops her husband.

It's unclear what prompted the change, but it could also signal some new music on the way from the legendary rapper. After all, she never went by Mrs. Petty in her music, so she might finally be ready to return with a new album.

What do you think of the minor change?



